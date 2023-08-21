Manchester United’s €70 million bid for Randal Kolo Muani was rejected this summer

Manchester United’s transfer activity has so far seen Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund join the ranks at Old Trafford for a combined fee north of £150 million.

Erik ten Hag was desperate to add more firepower to his attack and after a raft of names were linked with the club, it was Hojlund who United eventually plumped for.

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani was one of the players linked with a move to spearhead United’s attack but a deal never transpired.

The French striker was reportedly the subject of a €70 million bid from United in the summer window but Frankfurt rejected the offer out-of-hand.

The approach has been confirmed by L’Equipe journalist Loïc Tanzi, who is keeping tabs on the future of Kolo Muani with Paris Saint-Germain hoping to secure his signature.

Cette deuxième offre n’est toujours pas partie. Paris réfléchit encore à la manière de la formuler car Francfort a déjà refusé 70M€ + bonus de Manchester United cet été. https://t.co/7n5BaJ1SvU — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 21, 2023

“This second offer is still not gone. Paris are still considering how to formulate it as Frankfurt have already refused €70M + bonus from Manchester United this summer,” claims Tanzi.

United have had to work with a limited budget this summer and were evidently unwilling to up their offer for the Frankfurt man before turning their attention to the Dane.

Kolo Muani’s next move remains unclear but United are now firmly out of the picture after forking out £72million for Hojlund.

The 20-year-old is yet to get his United career up and running with a back injury keeping him on the sideline since his arrival.

Hojlund has watched United stutter in their opening fixtures of the new campaign which has produced a fortunate win against Wolves and a limp defeat against Tottenham on Saturday.

Ten Hag will be desperate for his new striker to get up to speed as quickly as possible with United’s lack of a focal point at the top end of the pitch clearly evident in the first two games of the season.

United will be expected to return to winning ways when they entertain Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday.