Manchester United’s Raphael Varane has no interest in Saudi Arabia move



Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is not interested in moving to Saudi Arabia.

This is according to French journalist Julien Laurens, who reports that Varane is set to stay at United for at least one more season.

Reports recently surfaced that Saudi Pro club Al-Ittihad were interested in signing the four-time Champions League winner.

It was indicated that Varane was being encouraged by Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté to make the switch from Old Trafford.

A report covered by The Peoples Person later detailed that Al-Ittihad opened preliminary negotiations with United over Varane’s transfer.

The 30-year-old was said to have given positive indications that he was open to a Saudi switch.

The Gulf state has of course invested large sums of money into attracting some of Europe’s biggest talents to their country.

Some of the players that have already gone there include Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Firmino, Kalidou Koulibaly, Alex Telles and Allan Saint-Maximin.

However, according to Laurens, there is nothing in the rumours that Varane wants Al-Ittihad.

“I didn’t think I needed to do this but the rumours are going too strong now!”, the pundit said.

“So, no Raphael Varane hasn’t been contacted by any Saudi Arabian club.”

“He is very happy at United and wouldn’t want to leave even if one contacted him.”

Varane has started both of United’s games in the 2023/24 campaign. He had an amazing start when he found the back of the net at Old Trafford during his side’s opening tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It will come as good news to supporters that the World Cup winner’s future is secure and there is no threat of losing him.

