Mason Greenwood will not be making a return to the first team



After tremendous backlash following revelations that Manchester United were thinking about bringing Mason Greenwood back into the first-team fold, the club have been forced to reconsider.

As per The Athletic, “Manchester United have abandoned their plan to bring back Mason Greenwood to the club’s first team following a public backlash.

“The club faced mounting criticism from inside and outside after The Athletic reported last Wednesday that United chief executive Richard Arnold held a meeting with the club’s executive leadership in the first week of August to inform them the plan was for Greenwood to return.”

The Peoples Person had reported yesterday that a decision could be taken today and it seems that has come true.

The forward was arrested in January 2022 by the Greater Manchester Police and he was charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Subsequently those charges were dropped earlier this year, with the the Crown Prosecution Service revealing that the charges were discontinued after key witnesses withdrew their involvement and “new material came to light”.

There has been intense speculation about the player’s future, who recently became a father, with the majority of fans not wanting him back at the club.

The noises reached fever pitch when it came to light that United’s internal investigation had given the player the clean chit with the forward set to return to the first-team fold.

Reportedly, club staff were willing to go on strike to avoid such a scenario from coming true while multiple celebrities and politicians have voiced their opinion against the abhorrent decision.

That decision was said to be supported by the manager Erik ten Hag and football director John Murtough with club CEO Richard Arnold even discussing the strategy of how to re-incorporate the youngster.

Social media was full of posts where fans had sent emails directly to Arnold, beseeching him to do the right thing and dismiss any notion of Greenwood returning to the first team.

The player had been training on his own with a personal coach hoping to make it back to United but this decision will be great news for all the fans worldwide.