Noam Emeran to leave Manchester United on a permanent basis, set to join FC Groningen



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shown that he is not afraid of letting go of academy starlets who he feels are not good enough to help the first team.

Ever since his appointment, the club has let go of the likes of James Garner in his first season while the likes of Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage and Anthony Elanga followed this summer.

And if latest reports are to be believed, highly-rated forward Noam Emeran is about to join the list with Dutch side Groningen set to win the race for his signature.

Emeran impressed vs Leeds

According to DiMarzio reporter Luca Bendoni, “Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Dutch side Groningen to sell 20yo winger Noam Emeran on a permanent deal.”

The 20-year-old had impressed during the early part of pre-season, coming on in the second half to score one and grab an assist during the game against fierce rivals Leeds United.

The pacey winger had also come on during the last ten minutes of the friendly game against La Liga side Athletic Bilbao while he scored a goal during an exhibition game against Chester FC.

🔴🚨 Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Dutch side Groningen to sell 20yo winger Noam Emeran on a permanent deal. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/APbO5oQY4j — Luca Bendoni (@LucaBendoni) August 21, 2023

Ten Hag was said to be an admirer of the young Frenchman, especially due to Emeran being a left-footed winger capable of playing on the right wing.

The Peoples Person had reported about multiple clubs being interested in landing the United academy starlet on loan. The list included the likes of Anderlecht, RC Strasbourg, Coventry City, Sunderland, and Vitesse.

Last week it came to light that FC Groningen had entered the loan race as the forward had the “characteristics that FC Groningen has been looking for for a long time.”

Emeran set to leave permanently

At that point, it did not seem like the France U-16 international would be leaving on a permanent basis but it seems something has changed in the interim period which has forced the club and the player to reconsider their stance.

It was odd to see Emeran not be part of the US pre-season tour squad with Omari Forson selected ahead of him and now it seems his future does indeed lie away from Old Trafford.

United had brought the winger to the club back in 2019 from Amiens SC and had paid a fee of €2 million which could rise to €10 million due to sell-on-clause and bonuses.

So far, no sale price has come to light and it will be interesting to see the amount United agreed on and whether they included a sell-on and buy-back clause.