“Pretty horrible”: Gary Neville slams Man United’s handling of the Mason Greenwood affair



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has taken aim at the club’s handling of the Mason Greenwood decision-making process.

After a lengthy internal investigation conducted by United that spanned seven months, it was finally confirmed that Greenwood, who was suspended after being charged for violent crimes by the Greater Manchester Police, and the Red Devils are set to part ways.

United’s CEO Richard Arnold penned an open letter to supporters in which he explained his reasoning. He mentioned that while he believes Greenwood is innocent of the crimes he was charged with, it’s not feasible for the forward to carry on with his career at Old Trafford.

The Carrington academy graduate also released a statement where he reiterated his desire to get his life back on track.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Neville relayed that the correct decision was ultimately made but he took issue with the manner in which the process was conducted.

The 48-year-old said, “Yes they have I think (made the right decision). It was clear from day one well for me and for anyone who saw that evidence that was initially released that he wouldn’t play for Man United again.”

“And so they have got there, however I would say the process in getting there has been pretty horrible.”

“I think that Manchester United, when you have significant situations and difficult situations like this, it requires strong and authoritative leadership and that comes from the very top and Manchester United don’t have that.”

Neville also called for the introduction of an independent panel tasked with the responsibility of handling delicate matters such as Greenwood’s case.

The TV pundit warned that clubs like United should not be expected to be judge and jury in such issues.

He explained that while United have undoubtedly suffered some reputational damage for how they went about with the saga, the Premier League has also not come out cleanly.

He added, “It’s been clear that Manchester United have not had the skill and the ability to deal with this situation properly – it’s been well above their grade of experience and ability.”

