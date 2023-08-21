Race to sign Mason Greenwood heats up as “several teams” contact Manchester United



The race to land Mason Greenwood is gathering pace with multiple parties keen to sign the forward.

This is after Manchester United confirmed they are set to part ways with the player in a statement released by the club.

United CEO Richard Arnold penned an open letter to supporters in which he explained that while he is satisfied Greenwood did not commit the crimes he was charged with, there is no longer any realistic prospect of the Englishman continuing at Old Trafford.

Greenwood also communicated that he will leave United.

A report covered by The Peoples Person detailed that Jose Mourinho‘s AS Roma have established contact with the Red Devils to explore the possibility of securing Greenwood’s services.

The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan indicates that the Giallorossi are not the only ones making overtures to land the 21-year-old.

Keegan says that “several teams” have reached out to United.

“It is unlikely the forward, who has an England cap, will move to another club in this country. Instead, a switch abroad is on the cards with interest from Italy, Turkey and elsewhere.”

90min back this information and go a step further by naming some of these interested parties.

In addition to Roma, Atalanta,who of course sold Rasmus Hojlund to the Red Devils, want Greenwood.

Inter Milan, who failed in their efforts to sign Arsenal star Folarin Balogun and tie down Romelu Lukaku to a permanent deal, also have Greenwood on their radar.

Graeme Baily adds that Ligue 1 giants Monaco are admirers of the Carrington academy graduate as well as a bevvy of other clubs in Spain and Germany.

“90min understands that United would prefer to sell Greenwood because his homegrown player status would provide a huge boost when it comes to Financial Fair Play calculations,” Bailly says.

“But the teams that have shown an interest in Greenwood are more geared towards offering a loan deal as it stands, especially those based in Europe.”

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo is also understood to be keeping a close eye on the situation with a view to taking the player to the Gulf state.

The Sun reveals that Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard is open to handing Greenwood a career lifeline.

