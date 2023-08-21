Rennes are interested in signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf

Manchester United’s transfer window is facing a busy finish after a stuttering start to the Premier League season has left them searching for further reinforcements.

Saturday’s poor display against Tottenham meant United lost have lost at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time.

What has been the most concerning aspect in the opening two games has been the fact that the performance has left a lot to be desired.

However, if United are to make further additions, they will first need to offload players due to the strict nature of the budget they are operating with this summer.

United have been open to offers for first team players but have so far only managed to sell Brazilian midfielder Fred, who sealed a move to Turkish giants Fenerbache for a modest £13 million fee.

Now, Victor Lindelöf has emerged as a player that could potentially leave Old Trafford despite him being a firm part of Erik ten Hag’s first team squad.

As reported by French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Ligue 1 side Rennes are interested in signing the defender.

However, the French side are aware of the complexity of the deal with Lindelöf reportedly happy with life in Manchester.

“Rennes surveyed Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf. The Swede is well placed in the Stade Rennais shortlist in the event of Arthur Theate’s departure. The file remains complex. Lindelöf enjoys Manchester,” says Hawkins.

Lindelöf enjoyed a decent campaign last time out, ending the season strongly despite the loss of both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Ten Hag likes Swedish captain’s ball-playing abilities and the Dutch coach has shown trust in Lindelöf who has cemented his place as the third choice centre-half behind the two World Cup winners.

It remains to be seen whether Rennes will make an official bid for the United man but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano expects United to rebuff any offers that come in for the 29-year-old.

There have been reports stating that the manager wants the club to extend the Swede’s current deal which expires in June 2024. United do have the option of triggering a one-year extension in his contract.

Ten Hag fully expects Lindelöf to remain a United player this season and will be hoping the club can find alternative ways to supplement the budget for further additions in this summer’s window.