Richard Arnold’s letter to fans on Mason Greenwood investigation



Richard Arnold has taken the unprecedented step of penning an open letter to Manchester United fans to explain the ongoing situation surrounding Mason Greenwood.

United’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) released an extensive explanation of the outcomes of the club’s investigation into the allegations levelled at their forward.

This letter came simultaneous to an announcement by the club that Greenwood would no longer play for United, signalling a reversal to the proposed plans of reintegration which had been leaked last week.

Arnold explained the “internal disciplinary investigation” had begun in February 2023 following the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision to drop all charges against Greenwood. It was not felt to be a matter for the club to deal with up until that point.

A comprehensive investigation was subsequently carried out by United officials, designed to “collate as much evidence as possible to establish facts and context.” Arnold stresses the length of time required to do this, as well as acknowledging a football club has “limited powers” of inquiry in such matters.

Efforts were also made not to disrupt the male or female United teams, as well as “our Lionesses”, which further slowed the conclusions of the investigation. Arnold recongises this “gave more time for speculation” but was adamant the alternative – a rushed judgement which compromises due process – would have been worse.

A number of potential options were discussed for Greenwood’s future following this process, with Arnold admitting reintegration had been one such avenue:

“Reintegration was one of the outcomes we considered and planned for…over the course of the past six months several outcomes have been contemplated and planned for, and my view has evolved as our process progressed. While the ultimate decision rested with me, I was taking various factors and views into account right up until the point of finalising my decision.”

The definitive conclusion of United’s investigation was Greenwood “did not commit the acts he was charged with.” The basis for this judgement rested upon the following findings:

– The alleged victim requested the police to drop their investigation in April 2022.

– We were provided with alternative explanations for the audio recording, which was a short excerpt from a much longer recording, and for the images posted online.

– The alleged victim’s family participated in the process and were given the opportunity to review and correct our factual findings.

(Arnold’s words quoted in italics)

Arnold reveals he is personally “satisfied Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with” but that Greenwood has “accepted that he has made mistakes which he takes responsibility for.”

United’s CEO goes on to state it is a mutual decision for Greenwood to leave United which the forward is supportive of, recognising the mounting controversy surrounding his potential return.

Arnold says “Mason will seek to rebuild his career away” from Old Trafford, although maintains both he and the alleged victim will continue to receive the full support of the club, “…to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives.”

While this letter will draw an official end to Greenwood’s career at Old Trafford, the contents of its findings will begin a fresh spate of controversy surrounding an already emotive situation for the club.

