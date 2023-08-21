Sheffield United in talks with Man United over season-long loan for Facundo Pellistri



Manchester United are in talks with Sheffield United to sign Facundo Pellistri on a temporary basis.

This is as revealed by The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, who says that the Blades are pursuing the talented United winger for a season-long loan.

This comes amidst an FC Twente advisor’s admission that he is worried about United’s willingness to let Pellistri join them this summer.

FC Twente are known suitors for the loan signing of Pellistri, who could leave Old Trafford in the next few days.

Before sending him out on loan, United are keen to first extend the Uruguayan’s contract.

Club advisor for the Dutch giants Jan Streuer spoke to the Goedemorgen Eredivisie podcast via SportWitness where he confirmed FC Twente’s interest in Pellistri.

He said, “For example, we are now trying to get Pellistri from Manchester United.”

“But he came on again [against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as a substitute].”

“So that may be more difficult, but we still hope that it will work.”

Streuer added, “Ten Hag suggested him [Pellistri] himself.”

That the United star is attracting interest from Premier League clubs is not new information. A report covered by The Peoples Person detailed that the player’s agents are lining up a move in England’s top flight for their client.

This was also strongly hinted at by The Muppetiers, a popular source of United rumours on social media.

They mentioned that Pellistri’s camp and United have been engaged in dialogue with an unnamed Premier League club over a loan switch.

As per The Muppetiers, the transfer is expected to go through but everything is not done as there are still key details to thrash out.

The decision has been between said club and FC Twente, and it looks likely to be the premier league team as it stands. — UnitedMuppetiers (@Muppetiers) August 21, 2023

All signs indicate that FC Twente will miss out to Sheffield United on the talented 21-year-old.

Not many will argue that a Premier League move to a club like Sheffield would be the best destination for Pellistri if Ten Hag does not wish to keep him this season. Not only would it give fans the chance to watch him often as he plays against top opposition, but it would also help the forward in his adaptation to England’s fast-paced and physical football.

