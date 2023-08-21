West Ham could potentially re-sign Jesse Lingard



Jesse Lingard could be offered a permanent contract at West Ham, according to first-team coach Kevin Nolan.

The former Manchester United attacker has been training with the London club following his release by Nottingham Forest.

Lingard had previously played for West Ham in 2021, on loan from Old Trafford. It was an extremely successful move for both parties, with Lingard returning an impressive nine goals and five assists in just sixteen games.

Nolan acknowledges the effect the United graduate had on the club in that period:

“He had a fantastic six months with us. He re-energised himself, he re-energised the club and he did what he needed to do.”

It’s this enduring memory which Nolan believes led David Moyes to extend the invitation to train to Lingard.

The England international has been linked with a move to the MLS, having trained with Inter Miami earlier in the summer.

He’s also said to be open to a move to the Saudi Pro League should an offer present itself.

Moyes was “adamant” a deal to re-sign Lingard was not imminent in his press conference on Friday, but Nolan’s words suggest this may not stay true for long.

Nolan believes a deal “will happen” if both parties want it, although Lingard would have to continue to regain his fitness in order to receive such an offer.

The West Ham coach also revealed Lingard described the club as his “second home” and expressed a desire to return permanently, indicating the player’s preference for his location next season.

A big money offer from America or Saudi Arabia may quickly change his mind however.

