A host of Saudi Pro League clubs interested in Mason Greenwood



A number of Saudi Arabian teams are thought to be exploring the possibility of signing Mason Greenwood, according to a report by The Sun.

Neil Custis contends teams in the Saudi Pro League are “considering” a move for Greenwood, with Al-Ettifaq weighing up a potential deal worth £10 million a year in wages.

This would constitute a significant pay rise relative to Greenwood’s existing contract at Old Trafford.

The club appointed Steven Gerrard as manager in the summer; a move potentially designed to increase the allure of the transition to the Saudi League by Premier League players. Jordan Henderson was signed shortly after, on wages reported to be in the region of £700,000 a week.

Al-Ettifaq currently sit in 3rd place in the Saudi Pro League having won both of their opening games.

Saudi Arabia has entered the fray as a dominant financial force in football in the last year, with the league seeking to add as many big-name players from the upper echelons of Europe’s leagues as possible.

Custis asserts other Saudi clubs are in the hunt for Greenwood, however, with the Pro League’s director – Michael Emelano – keeping a keen eye on developments.

As are a host of European teams.

As explained in a report by The Peoples Person yesterday, Roma are a strong contender for Greenwood’s signature.

José Mourinho, who previously worked at Old Trafford, is alleged to have already spoken on the phone with the forward about the prospect of relocating to the Italian capital.

Interest is also reported from other clubs in Italy, clubs in Turkey, as well as prospective options in France and Spain.

A loan move is thought to be the initial preference of these clubs, though United are reported to prefer a permanent sale.

