Benfica fans make their opinions clear on Manchester United target



The majority of Benfica fans want Odysseas Vlachodimos to depart their club, according to a poll in Portuguese paper A Bola.

The Greek goalkeeper has been linked to Manchester United in recent days, with Erik ten Hag reported to be targeting a back-up shot-stopper.

Old Trafford has constituted something of a revolving door in the goalkeeping position this summer, with a number of United goalkeepers leaving the club and only Andre Onana bought in their place.

The future of the current number two, Dean Henderson, remains uncertain. Henderson had previously looked set to move to Nottingham Forest but a number of factors stalled the deal, including an injury to previous number two, Tom Heaton.

Crystal Palace are reported to have now expressed an interest, with United keen on Vlachodimos as a replacement if the Englishman departs for London.

EXCL: Manchester United now exploring move for Odisseas Vlachodimos who’s expected to leave Benfica 🚨🔴 #MUFC Vlachodimos, top of Man Utd list as new backup GK in case Dean Henderson joins Crystal Palace or Forest. pic.twitter.com/jIqaYdTFWb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2023

A report by The Peoples Person reveals Vlachodimos will cost in the region of €10m; a more than reasonable price for a player with a €60m release clause.

Particularly when a deal for Henderson may reach a total more than double the prospective fee for Vlachodimos.

The Greek goalkeeper is available at this reduced cost due to a breakdown in relationship with Benfica coach, Roger Schmidt. This has led Vlachodimos to isolate himself from the club and ignore any communication with Benfica officials.

It’s made the goalkeeper’s position at the club untenable at present, with the Portuguese giants seeking a quick resolution to the matter. Romano contends Benfica expect a transfer to be complete by next week.

This attitude is reflected in their fanbase who appear equally content for Vlachodimos to depart, based on A Bola’s poll – 63.7% of respondents voted for the goalkeeper to leave.

When nearly 2/3 of a club’s fanbase are happy to see their player never play for them again, doubts may be raised in the minds of his potential new fans.

Vlachodimos is reported to be a long-standing target of United, however, indicating they are exploiting a favourable situation, rather than panicking reactively to a need in goal.

The fact it’s a move relating firmly to a back-up should assuage United fans further.

