Confirmed: Mason Mount set to be sidelined with an injury until the international break



Manchester United have confirmed that Mason Mount is set to be sidelined at least until the international break.

In an update issued via the club’s official website, United state, “Mason Mount is set to miss Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest due to an injury picked up in last weekend’s encounter with Tottenham Hotspur.”

“The small complaint is expected to keep Mount out until the international break next month.”

The Red Devils have not disclosed the exact nature of Mount’s injury.

That the Englishman will not be available for selection to Erik ten Hag undoubtedly comes as a big blow both to the United boss and his team.

The 24-year-old was named in the starting XI in both Premier League games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham.

In those two games, he formed part of a midfield trio also consisting of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

The three appeared to not have clicked quite yet and this imbalance in the middle of the park was been largely blamed for United’s poor performances in their opening clashes of the 2023/24 campaign.

Alongside the Forest tie at Old Trafford on Saturday, Mount will also not feature for the 20-time English champions when they travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal on 3 September.

The Three Lions international took to Twitter where he expressed his frustration with the injury.

He also vowed to do everything possible to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

It's very frustrating picking up an injury in a moment like this, I'll continue to support my teammates, and I will do everything I can to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. Thank you for all the messages of support. ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/RLIC9PTYZM — Mason Mount (@MasonnMount10) August 22, 2023

Ten Hag will now be forced to think outside the box to fill the vacuum left by Mount for his side’s next two upcoming matches.

Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay could obviously come in for Mount and do a job until the former Chelsea man returns to action.

With this fresh setback, pressure will also only further increase for United to sign another midfielder before the transfer window closes.

