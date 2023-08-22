

If Manchester United want to strengthen their defensive ranks, they will need to act soon because the field is quickly thinning, if reports are to be believed.

Football Insider reports that Liverpool have their eyes set on Torino’s Perr Schuurs as they seek to add a left-sided centre-back to their ranks.

Liverpool scouts watched the Dutchman on Monday night in Torino’s game against Cagliari and must have come away impressed.

Having already spent £30 million on Endo Wataru, Schuurs is seen as a “realistically priced option”.

If this deal were to go through, it would further restrict Ten Hag’s options in the transfer market.

Schuurs was earmarked as someone who could be a Harry Maguire replacement, but the eventual collapse of the latter’s move to West Ham United has prompted a rethink at the club.

The People’s Person recently reported that his situation has “gone completely quiet” and at this moment, United are unlikely to buy a new centre-back.

The indecision over Maguire’s future has already led them to lose out on Benjamin Pavard, who is close to joining Inter Milan.

Schuurs is another Ten Hag favourite as he broke through in senior football at Ajax when the current United boss was at the helm in Netherlands.

As an elegant left-footed centre-back, he fits the Ten Hag profile perfectly of a ball-playing defender. Currently, Lisandro Martinez is the only natural left-footed centre-back at the club, requiring Luke Shaw to switch over occasionally.

The Torino man also has connections in the Liverpool squad.

Captain Virgil van Dijk is reportedly a huge fan of the player and is “well aware” of his club’s interest in Schuurs.

It would be a double blow for United as not only will they lose a potential target, he would be strengthening the ranks of their biggest rivals.

