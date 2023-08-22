Everton have shown interest in going back in for Man United’s Harry Maguire



The first two Premier League games are clear indicators that Manchester United need to strengthen further in key areas and that can only happen if the club can raise capital through player sales.

The midfield is in dire need of improvement but so far, the club have been unsuccessful in their attempts to shift out players Erik ten Hag does not count on.

So far, mostly academy graduates have left the club with Fred being the only high-profile first-team star to depart.

The likes of Eric Bailly, Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson have seen their potential moves fall through due to one reason or the other.

United need to offload stars to raise money for further additions

The most high-profile case was that of Harry Maguire, whose move to Premier League side West Ham United stalled despite both clubs agreeing on a fee.

Under Ten Hag, the 30-year-old has lost his preferred left centre-back spot, dropped down to fifth in the centre-back pecking order and lost the captain’s armband.

It is clear to see that the England international is not part of the manager’s plans going forward and he was not even part of the matchday squad for the Tottenham Hotspur game.

With England manager Gareth Southgate warning the defender of the implications of reduced game time at club level, it is clear to see that a move away is the best possible solution for both parties.

The Peoples Person had written about the Hammers potentially selling first-choice defender Nayef Aguerd, thus potentially re-entering the race for Maguire.

United still trying to offload Maguire

Now as per journalist Rudy Galetti, Everton have also not given up hope of signing the England international with manager Sean Dyche keen to guide the Toffees away from yet another relegation scrap this campaign.

“Despite the deal that collapsed with West Ham, Maguire is still on the market. Only with his farewell, Manchester United will sign a new centre-back. At the moment for the former United captain, everything is going slow.

“Everton showed interest in him in the last few days, but nothing concrete at the moment. Saudi Arabia is not an option. So, as it stands, the chances to remain in Manchester grow day after day,” the Italian told GIVEMESPORT.

United have a potential list of targets ready should Maguire depart before the close of the summer transfer window.