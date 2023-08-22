Ex-Man United star Fred almost has perfect start to life at Fenerbahce but goal is disallowed



Former Manchester United star Fred almost had a fairytale start to life with new club Fenerbahce when he found the back of the net on his debut.

United confirmed the sale of Fred to Fenerbahce in a £13m deal.

Fred was on the last year of his contract at Old Trafford and it looked increasingly clear he would not be offered a new deal to remain part of Erik ten Hag’s plans for the future.

His departure brought to an end his tenure at the club which started in 2018 when United signed him from Shakhtar Donetsk for around £47m.

But now departed from Manchester, he made his bow for the Turkish Super Lig giants in a 2-0 win against Samsunspor.

Edin Dzeko broke the deadlock during the second period of the game before Sebastian Szymanski secured the win in the 99th minute of proceedings.

Fred himself thought he got on the score sheet during the 72nd minute.

The Brazilian got on the end of a chipped ball from a teammate before producing a fantastic finish.

He broke into wild celebrations but unfortunately for him, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old was impressive in the middle of the park and showed he still has what it takes to play at the top level despite United seeing it fit to let him go.

He was taken off to huge applause with five minutes left on the clock.

Meanwhile, United supporters are still waiting for him to be replaced in Erik ten Hag’s squad.

It has been repeatedly mentioned that another exit must take place before United add a midfielder to the ranks.

