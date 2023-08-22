Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster retires from professional football

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has announced his retirement from professional football.

It is the second time the English stopper has called time on his career having originally hung up his gloves back in the summer of 2022.

🗣 Ben Foster on his decision to retire from professional football 👇 🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/PV0ZXOXXjz — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) August 21, 2023

Foster came out of retirement in March of this year when Wrexham, a club he had enjoyed a loan spell with in 2005, called on his services to help secure their promotion back to the Football League.

The offer was too tempting for Foster to turn down and he went onto to play 12 times at the back end of the season, playing a key role in helping Wrexham earn promotion.

The ex-England international saved a crucial late penalty against Notts County to effectively seal the National League title for the Welsh side.

On the back of this, Foster agreed a one year contract at The Racecourse but after conceding 13 goals in the first four games of the season, the 40-year-old has decided to terminate the deal.

Foster was culpable for a couple of goals in Wrexham’s 5-5 draw with Swindon on Saturday and admitted his early season performances have played a huge part in his decision.

“The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire,” he said.

Foster signed for United in 2005 and despite only making 23 first team appearances, he was in the starting XI for the League Cup wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa respectively.

Despite failing to nail down the number one spot at Old Trafford, Foster did go on to enjoy a fine career at the top level of English football.

The Englishman spent time at Birmingham CIty and Watford either side of a seven-year spell at West Bromwich Albion where he played the best football of his career.

He was named Supporters’ Player of the season four times at the Hawthorns, with his teammates also voting him Players’ Player twice.

Foster also won eight caps for england over a seven-year period.