

Manchester United’s mission to generate funds from departures has shuddered to a halt after multiple developments in the window caused the moves to fall through.

The main among these has been Harry Maguire’s collapsed move to West Ham United.

Maguire being paid to leave was reportedly not something United entertained, leading to a potential windfall of £30 million slipping from their hands for the player.

Now, Fabrizio Romano reports that since the move collapsed, “the Harry Maguire situation is completely quiet”.

He says that “nothing is happening” with the player and even though United have replacements for him ready on their list, the situation is not changing.

Consequently, he reports that United are not likely to sign another centre-back since potential arrivals were contingent on the fee United would get for Maguire.

One of the names on their list, Benjamin Pavard, is already close to a move to Inter Milan after agreeing terms with them.

In the absence of any movement on the Maguire front, the field could think further as other teams will keep making moves for the same players.

Maguire, who is on nearly £200k/week, has been on the bench for both Premier League games so far.

Recent suggestions from United legends have been that even Jonny Evans could be ahead of him in the pecking order once he signs a long-term deal with the club.

With the Euros tournament on the horizon, Maguire’s lack of playing time might come back to hurt his international selection prospects.

Therefore, it can be argued that the collapsed move has benefited nobody.

Maguire rides the bench, potentially missing out on a major international tournament, Erik ten Hag can’t get a player more suited for his system, and United remain stuck in no-deal territory as dominos around them keep falling.

