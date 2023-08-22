Man United conducting medical on Altay Bayindir as they weigh up a move for the goalkeeper



Manchester United are currently in the process of conducting a “pre-medical” on Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir with a transfer very much on the cards.

Earlier this month, a report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that United had initiated negotiations with Bayindir’s agent to explore the possibility of a transfer.

Erik ten Hag is of course on the hunt for someone who will come in as number two for Andre Onana.

With Tom Heaton’s injury and Dean Henderson attracting heavy interest from Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, the Red Devils are at serious risk of being left short between the sticks.

Another shot-stopper United have been linked with as a possible deputy for Onana is Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos.

It’s understood that Vlachodimos who seems to no longer be part of Roger Schmidt’s plans is pushing for an Old Trafford switch.

His services could be secured for around €10m

However, according to new information brought forth by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, United seem to have decided to pursue Bayindir instead.

“Manchester United are conducting medical tests on Altay Bayindir as they consider a move to sign the Fenerbahce goalkeeper,” Ornstein says.

“United have been pursuing Bayindir for some time but want to gain clarity around the condition of a back problem before deciding whether to recruit the 25-year-old Turkey international.”

Ornstein adds, “He is undergoing provisional checks in Greece and subject to the results, United will have the choice to close out a deal worth around €5 million or focus on another of their available options.”

Bayindir’s transfer is contingent on Henderson leaving for Palace, which is seen as his most likely destination as things stand.

The numbers are in favour of United’s choice to go after the Fenerbahce man over Vlachodimos.

Statistically, it appears a better choice, as well as financially. Bayindir ranks in the 98th percentile for average distance of defensive actions, the 87th for defensive actions outside the penalty area and 78th for percentage of crosses stopped.

Vlachodimos, by comparison, clocks in the 58th, 40th and 68th percentiles for each category respectively.

This type of proactive goalkeeping would appear to make the Fenerbahce man a much more capable deputy for Onana than his Benfica counterpart. The fact he would be cheaper, and younger, makes the prospective deal a more interesting one than the reported move for Vlachodimos.

