Man United could buy Benfica ace Odysseas Vlachodimos for €10 million



The goalkeeping position at Manchester United has seen plenty of change this summer transfer window and more could be in the offing if latest reports are anything to go by.

After being fed up with the high-profile errors made by David de Gea, the club rescinded their initial contract offer and that forced the Spaniard to leave the club after 12 years.

Andre Onana has since come in from Inter Milan and impressed with his ball-playing abilities and while he is the undisputed No 1, there is still uncertainty surrounding the reserve goalkeeper’s spot.

United have already sold academy graduates Matej Kovar, who impressed during the early part of pre-season, as well as Nathan Bishop and Ondřej Mastný.

Lot of confusion regarding United’s reserve goalkeeping position

The experienced Tom Heaton wanted to leave after getting to play only three times since his return to the club a couple of seasons ago. But after discussions with Erik ten Hag, his sale was blocked.

At that point, it seemed like the England international would be the backup goalie but he suffered an injury prior to the season and that forced the manager to keep a hold of Dean Henderson.

The academy graduate has been vocal about his desire to play regularly and was close to joining Nottingham Forest, where he had spent last season on loan.

However, both clubs could not agree on the conditions which would have made his initial loan deal permanent and thus, Henderson has been the backup keeper for the opening two games.

However, Crystal Palace have recently joined the race and United are open to moving on the 26-year-old and they have identified their perfect backup.

The Peoples Person has reported about Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos being on the market and how the Greek ace is unhappy at the Portuguese club after a falling-out with the manager.

He was heavily criticised after Benfica suffered a loss in their opening Primera Liga game against Boavista and he is now said to be up for sale.

If the Red Devils manage to move on Henderson, Vlachodimos would be the player they target but it was revealed that he had a release clause of €60 million.

But as per today’s O Jogo, the Greece international could be available for as little as €10 million. Even that amount could prove complicated keeping in mind United’s limited budget and the need to strengthen elsewhere.

Odysseas Vlachodimos available for a bargain price

“Vlachodimos may leave Benfica before the close of the current market window and Manchester United continue to be pointed out as the club most interested in the 29-year-old goalkeeper of the Eagles.

“By the way, yesterday information was already circulated stating that the “red devils” have all the information about the player and that they can move forward if they transfer Dean Henderson.

“To have a number 2, behind reinforcement Onana, they will have to pay, found O JOGO, something like 10 million euros, the same that Benfica invested in Trubin.”

Last season, Vlachodimos had kept 21 clean sheets while conceding only 20 goals in 34 league games as Benfica secured the league title.

United are also looking at other options as mentioned by Fabrizio Romano and it will be intriguing to see who they ultimately plump for.

