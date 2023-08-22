Manchester United defender Brandon Williams set to join Ipswich Town



Manchester United defender Brandon Williams is poised to join Ipswich Town.

All summer, it has been indicated that Williams is one of the players Erik ten Hag is keen to sell in the event that a suitable offer arrives.

As United faced Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, the Englishman was not included in the travelling squad.

Ten Hag explained that Williams, alongside Donny van de Beek, were left out as they are currently concerned with engineering exits away from Old Trafford.

That seems to have come to pass quickly in Williams’ case as Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke now reports that a move to Ipswich Town for Williams is close.

