Manchester United enter race for highly-rated Croatian youngster Dino Klapija



Manchester United are one of a number of clubs taking a keen interest in Dino Klapija, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Simon Jones contends United, and a host of other top European teams, are tracking the 16-year old Croatian striker who has impressed scouts at Old Trafford.

Born in New Hampstead, America, Klapija began his career as a midfielder at New York City’s academy. He even earned a cap for the U-16 USA national team.

The youngster then followed his family in their relocation back to Croatia, joining Dynamo Zagreb in the process.

Klapija had been expected to sign a professional contract there, but NK Kustošija – another Croatian team based in Zagreb – stepped in with a lucrative offer.

The youngster then signed for NK Kustošija, joining their U-17 team. Klapija has trained with the team’s senior squad, however, as well as the Croatian U-17 team.

It’s these performances for the national youth team which have caught the eye of scouts across the upper echelons of European football.

Chelsea, United’s Premier League rivals, are thought to be similarly interested in the Croat; as are Red Bull Leipzig, Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus.

The competition for Klapija’s services are so hot that a fee of over £5 million is mooted; an extremely high fee for a 16-year-old with very limited experience in Europe.

Jones asserts Leipzig are the “favourites” to secure his services, though United would have little trouble offering a more lucrative offer should officials deem the youngster worthy of such a bid.

United are considered to be attempting to “bolster their options up front,” though a player in this age bracket would, naturally, be a long-term investment.

Jones underscores the talent Klapija is adjudged to possess, however, describing the striker as a “top quality prospect.”

