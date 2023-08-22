Manchester United get major boost in their pursuit of signing Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United’s pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat has taken a promising turn following the recent developments surrounding Rodrigo de Paul’s potential move.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the deal between Rodrigo de Paul and Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli has collapsed.

Rodrigo de Paul deal has collapsed. Al Ahli are prepared to focus on their main target in the midfield after €32m negotiation finally broken on Monday night ⛔️🇦🇷🇸🇦 De Paul, prepared to stay at Atléti and fight for his club after speaking to Diego Simeone. pic.twitter.com/h9SlVYILGw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2023

The €32 million negotiation broke down on Monday night, with De Paul now prepared to stay at Atletico Madrid and fight for his position after discussions with manager Diego Simeone.

This update is significant for Manchester United’s transfer ambitions.

As previously reported, Atletico Madrid had identified Amrabat as a potential replacement if De Paul were to leave. With the latter’s departure now off the table, Atletico’s urgency to secure Amrabat might wane, giving United a clearer path to the midfielder.

United’s interest in Amrabat is not new.

The club views him as a potential replacement in the event of a significant sale, especially given their Financial Fair Play constraints.

These constraints had previously seen them miss out on Benjamin Pavard due to their inability to offload Harry Maguire in time.

However, with the recent turn of events, United’s chances of missing out on another top target might have just decreased.

Amrabat’s credentials are well-established.

Having previously worked with Erik ten Hag at FC Utrecht, he is familiar with the style of play that the Dutch manager might bring to Old Trafford. Moreover, reports suggest that the player himself is keen on a move to Manchester United.

However, the transfer window is ticking down, and United must act swiftly. While the collapse of the De Paul deal is a positive sign, other clubs might still be in the race for Amrabat’s signature. The domino effect of the transfer market is unpredictable, and United will be keen to ensure they don’t miss out on their primary target.