Manchester United reconsidering Facundo Pellistri exit after Mason Greenwood decision



Manchester United are now reconsidering their earlier transfer stance of letting Facundo Pellistri leave on loan after their final decision on Mason Greenwood.

Yesterday, United confirmed that they will part ways with Greenwood following the conclusion of their seven-month internal investigation.

The Englishman will be allowed to revive his career elsewhere away from Old Trafford.

Already, a number of clubs are said to have reached out to the 20-time English champions about Greenwood’s signature.

Meanwhile, a report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that United are in talks with Sheffield United over the loan signing of Pellistri.

The Blades are not the only party interested in the Uruguayan.

FC Twente are also keen on securing his services.

Erik ten Hag himself is said to have recommended the Eredivisie side as a possible destination for Pellistri, where he can continue his development.

However, according to journalist Leon ten Voorde via SportWitness, FC Twente are no longer very confident of landing Pellistri amidst United’s reluctance to let him go, especially after it was confirmed Greenwood will be leaving.

As per Ten Voorde, “The chance that the winger Facundo Pellistri from Manchester United will come to Enschede has become a lot smaller.”

“Until Monday, FC Twente had good hopes that the international from Uruguay would come to De Grolsch Veste. The club could also count on the approval of manager Erik ten Hag.”

“Due to the loss of Greenwood and some injuries, United is currently short on attackers. It is therefore doubtful whether Pellistri will be allowed to leave in the short term. The final decision will be made one of these days.”

