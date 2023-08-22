Manchester United urged to donate any Mason Greenwood transfer fee to charity



Manchester United have been encouraged to donate any fee they receive from parting ways with Mason Greenwood to charity.

This comes after United’s confirmation on Monday that Greenwood will leave the club after the conclusion of an internal seven-month investigation.

Richard Arnold told supporters in an open letter that the Englishman can no longer carry on at Old Trafford despite being convinced of the forward’s innocence.

Greenwood had charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February this year.

The CPS cited the withdrawal of key witnesses as a reason for their inability to press on with prosecution.

Already, United are said to have been approached by a number of clubs interested in handing Greenwood a career lifeline.

The Peoples Person covered a report which revealed the identity of some of these teams.

However, it was subsequently relayed that the Saudi Pro League and Jose Mourinho‘s AS Roma have distanced themselves from pursuing the 21-year-old.

United have 10 days until the transfer window closes to find a suitable solution so that they are not stuck with the player.

Amidst all this, The Telegraph reports that the Red Devils have been urged to donate the funds of a potential Greenwood sale to charitable organizations that deal with domestic abuse matters.

As per The Telegraph, United will seek a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer.

Natalie Curtis, a domestic abuse survivor said to the newspaper via Women’s Aid, “It seems wrong that anyone should profit from the Mason Greenwood situation that has been horrific for survivors.”

“If anything, if there is a transfer fee, it should be donated to a domestic abuse charity such as Women’s Aid.”

ESPN’s Rob Dawson weighed in on the matter and explained that United re not necessarily looking to monetise Greenwood’s exit.

If money is to be generated, there will be discussions as to how these funds can be best utilized.

