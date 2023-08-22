Manchester United’s investigation lambasted for its incompetence



The public release of the finding of Manchester United’s internal investigation into Mason Greenwood has been described as “problematic in the extreme” by The Athletic.

The outlet, who have been at the heart of the uncovering of United’s initial, and subsequently backtracked, plan to reintegrate Greenwood, contend Old Trafford officials reached the correct conclusion as it was the “only choice” remaining to them.

This assessment, penned by Laurie Whitwell, of the club’s statement yesterday is equal parts brilliant and scathing in its conclusions.

The overarching theme of his critique is the agency Greenwood has been granted within the investigation, as well as how the club has portrayed the forward during their explanations:

“For those who knew nothing of the case, it would have appeared Greenwood was the victim. That is what has been wrong with United’s handling from the outset.”



Whitwell asserts due to a combination of complicating factors; the club have “based their findings primarily on Greenwood’s version of events.” This greater level of “emphasis” on the player’s interpretation – of allegations levelled against him – is what “guided” United to their original proposal of reintegration.

However, this tendency to cater towards Greenwood is not new for the club.

Police attended Carrington during lockdown to seek assistance in keeping the player from throwing parties and violating Covid-19 regulations. Greenwood was also expelled from the England squad in the same period, having broken Icelandic lockdown rules while on duty with the national team.

Despite his age, and junior role within the first-team squad, Greenwood was often described as “blunt” when speaking to coaches, and reports suggested discontent with fellow United players.

Whitwell believes Greenwood’s prodigious talent ensured United were always willing to “move on” from his indiscretions.

It would be hard to fathom the club enduring such an ordeal, as the one this summer, for an average academy graduate playing at right-back, for example. Greenwood was an anomalous player and was, consequently, treated unconventionally.

The club have not even categorically ruled out the prospect of Greenwood playing for United again at some distant point, though it is considered the “expectation.”

Whitwell is most critical, however, of United’s “exoneration” of their player.

He contends Richard Arnold’s public judgement of the innocence of Greenwood is “extreme” in how problematic it is. The case never reached a court of law, nor was Greenwood ever cleared of charges. However, the club allowed the player to make this claim in his joint statement.

The fact the investigation was led by United’s Chief Executive Officer was an issue in itself.

Whitwell believes:

“Appointing an independent barrister to lead the investigation would have created distance between the club and their player and offered an outside voice.”

This outside voice may have proven critical in providing a more objective judgement and offering salient advice on a more effective way to engage with the public and relevant stakeholders.

The hierarchy at Old Trafford has long been a source of incompetent and incoherent decisions; this is the first time their actions have come under the scrutiny of society as a whole, however. It has painted United, as an institution, in the most unfavourable of lights.

And while Whitwell acknowledges clubs officials have ultimately made the “right call”, it was realistically their “only” one based on the acutely negative reaction over the past week.

United’s senior executives can make the correct choice, but only when presented with a single option.

