Picture: Altay Bayindir spotted in Athens after medical as Man United agree to pay €7m fee



Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was spotted in Athens, Greece today where he underwent a medical for Manchester United.

The Peoples Person covered a report by The Athletic’s David Ornstein which revealed that United subjected Bayindir to tests in a “pre-medical” as they weighed up a move for him.

United were said to want clarity regarding the condition of a back problem before deciding whether to swoop in for the 25-year-old.

Ornstein explained that a deal can be done for around €5 million if everything checks out.

According to Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Bayindir has passed his medical and everything is on track for his Old Trafford switch to go through.

Sabuncuoğlu also mentioned that Bayindir was expected at Atatürk Airport General Aviation Terminal after his tests with the Red Devils.

ÖZEL | Manchester United için Atina’da sağlık kontrolünden geçen Altay Bayındır, 19.35’te Atatürk Havalimanı Genel Havacılık Terminali’nde olacak. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) August 22, 2023

It’s understood that the 20-time English champions have also agreed to pay his release clause which stands at around €7 million, a little bit higher than what Ornstein relayed earlier.

Altay Bayındır’ın sağlık kontrollerinde bir sorun çıkmazsa; 7 milyon euro karşılığında Manchester United’a transfer olacak. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) August 22, 2023

The shot-stopper was spotted in Athens after his medical as a move to United edges closer.

ÖZEL | Manchester United için Atina’da sağlık kontrolünden geçen Altay Bayındır İstanbul’a döndü! pic.twitter.com/aD6YsdfoKK — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) August 22, 2023

That Erik ten Hag’s side have elected to press forward with their pursuit of Bayindir suggests Dean Henderson‘s departure is imminent.

Crystal Palace are thought to be Henderson’s most likely destination.

Unless something drastic happens, Bayindir will come in as Andre Onana’s number two.

Last season, the Turkey international made 40 appearances in all competitions as his side finished in second place in the Super Lig.

He was also crucial for Fenerbahce as they won the Turkish Cup and reached the Round of 16 in the Europa League, where they were knocked out by Sevilla.

