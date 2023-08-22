Ryan Gravenberch: Manchester United target wants Premier League move



Ryan Gravenberch has expressed his desire to leave Bayern Munich after a challenging debut season.

According to Graeme Bailey, the Dutchman prefers a move to the Premier League.

Having transferred from Ajax for €18.5m, Gravenberch found it tough to break into the Bayern midfield, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka being the preferred choices.

The recent acquisition of Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig has further clouded Gravenberch’s prospects at the club.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool have been monitoring the situation closely.

Despite Bayern’s firm stance that the player is not on the market, renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the English giants have recently reached out to the German champions to discuss a potential move.

Gravenberch’s inclination towards the Premier League is evident, and he believes that a move to England will enhance his chances of securing a prominent role in the Dutch national team for the upcoming European Championships.

Bayern’s manager, Thomas Tuchel, is keen on retaining the young midfielder.

However, Gravenberch’s ambition to play in the Premier League and concerns about his international career might force Bayern to reconsider.

For United, Gravenberch could be a valuable addition. The Red Devils have been in search of a dynamic midfielder, and Gravenberch’s versatility and ball-playing abilities can provide depth and variety to their midfield.

His youthful energy, combined with his technical prowess, can help United in both defensive transitions and in building attacks.

Moreover, under the guidance of experienced players like Casemiro, Gravenberch can further develop his skills and potentially become a mainstay in the team’s midfield for years to come.