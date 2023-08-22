Shea Lacey signs new deal with Manchester United



Manchester United have reportedly tied down top prospect Shea Lacey to a professional contract.

The news comes after Lacey’s agent and brother announced on social media their congratulations with pictures of the young star.

Despite being only 16, Lacey has already garnered huge attention online due to some of his outrageous skills and goals.

Shea’s brother, Paddy Lacey, a former professional footballer in his own right, took to Twitter to congratulate his younger brother saying “So happy for (Shea). Shea has had a ball glued to his feet from the day he could walk. Honestly can’t put into words how proud me & (Luis) are of him. Another step closer to the top.”

So happy for @shealacey10 @manchesterunited Shea has had a ball glued to his feet from the day he could walk. Honestly can’t put into words how proud me & @luislacey3 are of him. Another step closer to the 🔝

Onwards Upwards 👆🏻 pic.twitter.com/Pl9ybHfsrB — Paddy Lacey (@paddy_lacey) August 22, 2023

It has been reported that Shea Lacey has signed a professional contract, although it has not been specified by either his agent or brother.

Legally players are unable to sign professional contracts in England until they turn 17 years old, therefore it is likely a pre-agreement as the club look to tie down the youngster early before other clubs come sniffing.

Lacey featured for United’s u18s 13 times last season picking up three goals and two assists, including a spectacular effort against Wolves.

Lacey picked up an injury earlier in pre-season at the SuperCupNI which left fans worried after he was spotted on crutches, but the young winger has recently returned to action at the Otten Innovation Cup.

Often playing on the right wing, the 16 year old’s short stature and silky dribbling has seen him garner comparisons to cross town rival’s Phil Foden.

It is expected Lacey will begin the season with the u18s but don’t be surprised to see him fly through the age groups due to his ability.

Still standing at a small stature, they believe Shea still has a growth spurt in him due to his brothers and father each standing at 6 feet tall.

Despite being a Liverpool native, Shea’s brother Paddy has assured that they are very happy with Shea at United rather than Liverpool, but the club are taking no chances with this latest deal.