Sofyan Amrabat “best placed” for Atletico Madrid as replacement amid interest in Rodrigo de Paul



Manchester United’s search for another midfielder, preferably defensive-minded, is an open secret.

So is the fact that Sofyan Amrabat is the primary target to do that job. However, he is reportedly the primary target for another club too.

Spanish outlet Relevo reports that Ambrabat is “one of the best placed” in the list of replacements drawn up by Atletico in case a key player leaves.

The report mentions Saudi Arabia’s money-spinning offer to Atleti stalwart Rodrigo de Paul, who could be tempted by the potential € 15 million/year salary.

It has been reported that “no player is untouchable” at the Spanish giants and despite current resistance to the move by the club, manager, and the player alike, the chances of an eventual transfer cannot be ruled out.

In such a scenario, United will be sweating.

Just like Atletico, United are also targeting Amrabat only as a replacement in case of a major sale.

The club’s problems with Financial Fair Play mean they already have missed out on Benjamin Pavard as they couldn’t sell Harry Maguire in time.

Now, if Atletico manage to sell Rodrigo before United make some departures of their own, they’ll lose another target on the market.

Atletico’s interest in Amrabat hasn’t developed recently, with manager Diego Simeone reportedly a huge fan of the player.

After the transfer of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Ilkay Gundogan, Mateo Kovacic, and other quality players, Amrabat remains the top midfield prospect on the market.

He has previously worked with Erik ten Hag at FC Utrecht and the player also reportedly prefers a move to Old Trafford. However, United might need to act quickly now as the transfer window is closing in and other dominos around them are falling.

