Top four contenders to take Mason Greenwood’s shirt no 11



Mason Greenwood’s future has finally been decided with Manchester United releasing a statement yesterday about letting him continue his career away from the Old Trafford spotlight.

Mason Greenwood’s statement was more of the same, with the forward stressing he wasn’t guilty but will now seek pastures anew.

There has already been a huge influx of interest in his services. Therefore, the options for Mason Greenwood’s next club are plenty.

In the meantime, United have an iconic shirt number to reassign.

Greenwood wore No 11, one of United’s legendary shirt numbers, worn by the likes of Ryan Giggs, Mark Hughes, Bobby Charlton, and Dennis Law, among others.

With the number going vacant soon when Greenwood leaves, here are the top four contenders to take it up-

Alejandro Garnacho

It is an open secret that Garnacho was vying for the No 7 shirt. However, Mason Mount’s arrival put that option to rest. No 11 is not a bad consolation prize.

The tradition of No 11 has been generally of wingers who get the fans off their seats every time they pick up the ball. In the current squad, nobody fits that description better than the Argentine.

He has also apparently won over Erik ten Hag, with the manager starting him over Jadon Sancho in competitive fixtures.

Garnacho has an exciting career ahead of him and thy sky is the limit. Awarding him the No 11 shirt will be a rightful recognition of his meteoric rise so far.

Antony

The Brazilian is currently not the flavour of the month. A slow start to the season has prompted calls about Ten Hag’s “favouritism” in selecting him consistently.

However, at his best, Antony personifies everything good about a United wide man. He has the flair, on and off the pitch, to carry that number. For better or worse currently, he’s one of the first names on the team sheet. His “360-turn” was iconic even before he joined the club and when he’s feeling it, the crowd is in anticipation every time he’s on the ball.

A penchant for attempting the ridiculous and not being fazed when it doesn’t come off is a necessary quality in any United winger and Antony fits the bill perfectly.

Moreover, he has worn 11 previously at Ajax for two years which were the best seasons of his professional career. So there might be a bit of superstition too!

Antony back to his best once he’s given the No 11 shirt? Fans would hope so. If not, players are coming to take his place. Speaking of which…

Amad

Out of the mentioned names, Amad has the least chance of getting No 11. He’s currently injured and when he comes back, he will be behind Antony, Sancho, and arguably even Fernandes in the pecking order for his favoured spot on the right.

However, as a wild card choice, he makes a lot of sense.

He is coming off the best season of his professional career as the shining light of Sunderland in the Championship last year. Hopes were high when he came back to Old Trafford and were it not for an ill-timed injury, he might have seen some Premier League minutes considering United’s below-par attack so far.

Unlike Garnacho and Antony, Amad is more crafty than crazy. Amad is a lockpicker in tight spaces, Antony and Garnacho burst through the door and bring it down.

The Ivorian is clearly very talented and has the potential to become a key player for United for a long time. Giving him this number will be an enormous mark of confidence and trust in him. Sometimes, that’s all a player needs to unlock their full potential.

Facundo Pellistri

If Antony is not the flavour of the month, it is because Pellistri is. The Uruguayan’s blistering cameos have been the beacon of hope for a laborious United attack recently.

In many ways, Pellistri is the personification of the throwback United winger. He receives the ball, goes on a mazy dribble, leaving defenders in his wake, and in good old-fashioned wing-play, gets to the byline to create chances.

There has been a clamour among fans asking for him to be given more opportunities and his performances have arguably deserved it.

There have been reports that a Premier League loan could be in the offing for him but if fans had their way, he’d be starting over Antony right now.

Probably the least chance of being given the No 11 shirt among all the options, but hardly less deserving than the others.

