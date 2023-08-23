Academy Match report: Stockport County 1-1 (3-5p) Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s started their EFL Trophy campaign on Tuesday night with a local Manchester derby against Stockport County.

The match started at a high end-to-end intensity. An early break started with Dan Gore turning and showing a great turn of pace to burst through the Stockport midfield and charge 50 yards before overrunning the ball.

In the 6th minute, Stockport’s Josh Popoola skipped past James Nolan and hit a low across the box which was blocked up and looped over the crowd towards the back post but bounced narrowly wide as United let out a sigh of relief.

It looked like it was going to be a long night for Nolan as minutes later Popoola was darting inside to get on the end of a through ball that sent him clear through on goal but Elyh Harrison was out quick to cut off the angles and make a save and Popoola couldn’t direct his second effort from the rebound on target.

But after the opening 10 minutes, the proceedings slowed down and the next chance didn’t come until the 20th minute when Gore dribbled past two Stockport players into the box and cut back for Mateo Mejia who mishit and sent the ball spinning wide.

The remainder of the first half provided little to remember as both sides failed to put together their passes in the final third and the match went into the break at 0-0.

The tackles started to fly in the second half from Stockport and 19-year-old Cody Johnson was lucky to stay on the pitch after a high challenge on Habeeb Ogunneye left the United defender down clutching his leg.

A rare shot on target came in the 61st minute when Stockport had a low effort from 25 yards out that called Harrison into action for the first time.

Just a couple of minutes later, Willy Kambwala’s through ball put substitute Ethan Williams in behind to run through and a slight touch on his back caused the United winger to stumble through the box before going down and winning United a soft penalty.

Joe Hugill stepped up to take and had his shot to the left denied before slotting home the rebound to give United a 0-1 lead.

Joe Hugill’s goal in tonight’s EFL Trophy match with Stockport County #MUFC pic.twitter.com/73Pnfj6SXj — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) August 22, 2023

In the 73rd minute, the best passage of play in the match saw United keeping control of possession in the left corner before Shola Shoretire ultimately cut back to Williams in the box who smashed his shot off the crossbar.

Stockport’s late challenges then proved costly as Ryan Croasdale saw a second yellow for a challenge in the middle of the park.

The home side were lucky not to see another red card 10 minutes later when veteran Neill Byrne took a wild swing before jumping into Nolan with his studs up.

The fourth official showed for 11 minutes of added time and it proved to be the most exciting spell of the match.

Shoretire kickstarted a counterattack before finding Ethan Wheatley at the edge of the box who laid off to Charlie McNeill who scuffed his shot well wide with a poor effort.

Shoretire was then leading the charge again with a counter from Stockport corner, this time he threaded the needle to find Wheatley in the box but the striker lost his footing as he controlled the ball and couldn’t even get a shot away in the end.

The missed chances proved to be fatal as in the 11th minute of injury time, Stockport were awarded a penalty for a challenge by Harrison deemed to be a foul and scored from the penalty spot.

As per EFL Trophy rules, matches ending in a draw go to penalties with the winner awarded two points and the loser one point.

A perfect set of penalties from McNeill, Shoretire, Nolan, Williams, and Wheatley saw United leave victorious with a 3-5 win.

United’s next match in the competition comes at the end of September away to Bolton Wanderers.

United: Harrison, Ogunneye, Kambwala, Aljofree, Nolan, Collyer (Williams 60), Gore, Mejia (Wheatley 89), Oyedele, Shoretire, Hugill (McNeill 81)

Unused subs: Mee, McAllister, Jackson, Mather

