Brandon Williams to Ipswich Town: Further details emerge on the prospective deal



This transfer window for Manchester United has been as much about departures as it has been about arrivals.

Erik ten Hag took over a bloated squad in which he didn’t fancy many players and the culling of the team is gathering pace as the window inches towards its end.

The People’s Person recently reported that Brandon Williams, one of the many expendable players at United, is close to a move to Ipswich Town in the Championship.

Now, further details of the deal have emerged that will see the United academy graduate leave the club.

The Athletic reports that the deal will see Williams move to Ipswich town on an initial loan deal for one year.

The Championship outfit will then have a choice to make the loan permanent due to an option to buy included in the deal if the initial discussions over the clause are successful.

If/when he leaves, it would bring to an end a whirlwind four years for Williams at United.

He broke through in 2019 as a replacement for a lacklustre Luke Shaw and immediately won the fans over with his battling displays and heart-on-the-sleeve style of play.

Consequently, he was awarded a new contract with a big pay rise but Shaw came back from the shadows to win his spot back, never relinquishing it since.

It left United with the same problem that has plagued them with many contracts handed under the Ed Woodward regime. Players were awarded hefty salaries on the back of short-term patches of good form, rendering them unsellable in the future.

Williams became a similar case. His value has tanked after a lost last season, where an injury restricted him to just five appearances in all competitions.

United and the player will now hope that former United coach Kieran Mckenna, who is flying high with Ipswich can turn the player’s fortunes around so the club can get a fee for him in the future.

