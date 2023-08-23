Jarrad Branthwaite: PSV Eindhoven make attempt to sign Man United defensive target



PSV Eindhoven have made an attempt to sign Everton defender and reported Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite was understood to be the subject of overtures from United who were rebuffed by Everton.

Erik ten Hag is keen on defensive reinforcements and the 21-year-old is on the Dutchman’s shopping list alongside the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that the Toffees slapped a £25m price tag on their talented star.

Last season, Branthwaite enjoyed a successful loan spell at PSV where he made 36 apperances in all competitions and helped his team win the KNVB Cup.

The Eredivisie giants were seemingly impressed by him and are keen on bringing him back, this time on a permanent basis.

Journalist Rik Elfrink explains that PSV have not forgotten about the United target.

Peter Bosz’s side have gone a step further and made an attempt to snatch Branthwaite from England.

PSV heeft een hereniging met 'oude bekende' Jarrad Branthwaite van #Everton nog niet uit het hoofd gezet. De club heeft opnieuw een poging gedaan om hem weg te kapen uit Engeland. Zo meer. — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) August 23, 2023

TEAMtalk mentions that the player is open to making the move and continuing the development of his career at Philips Stadion.

Everton are unlikely to let him go cheaply, especially with days left until the transfer window closes.

As per TEAMtalk, the Merseyside outfit are now thought to want at least €15m (approx. £12.8m) for Branthwaite – a significant reduction on the £25m the Red Devils were quoted.

The centre-back is yet to play a minute of action under Sean Dyche. During Everton’s opening two games of the 2023/24 Premier League season, he had to settle for a place on the bench.

It’s up to United to move with speed as Branthwaite’s situation develops, if indeed they choose to press on with their pursuit of him.

