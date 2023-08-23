Man United academy starlet Daniel Gore set to stay despite loan interest



Apart from numerous first-team stars, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is also set to decide the immediate futures of several academy graduates.

So far in two seasons, the Dutchman has not been afraid to sell academy starlets if he feels they are not good enough to support the first-team squad.

The likes of James Garner, Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage, and Anthony Elanga just to name a few have all been sold while more could follow suit if recent reports are anything to go by.

Dan Gore impressed in pre-season

One young player who is set to stay at the club according to The Manchester Evening News is Daniel Gore, who impressed the manager during pre-season.

The 18-year-old registered an amazing assist against Olympique Lyon and was one of the standout performers against Athletic Bilbao in the final pre-season friendly.

His mature displays had prompted talks of him being in the matchday squad for the opening encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Gore was again the player to impress the most in the EFL Trophy win over Stockport County and he has attracted domestic loan interest but United have no plans of sending him out temporarily.

“Manchester United youngster Dan Gore is not expected to be sent on loan this season. The Manchester Evening News understands that he’s more likely to stay at the club instead of leaving on loan before the end of the transfer window.

“The youngster has received domestic loan interest but the expectation is he’ll stay around the first-team squad instead.”

With the likes of Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo injured and Hannibal Mejbri set to leave on loan, there is a chance that the England U-18 international could get his first-team chance sometime this season.

Gore set to stay despite loan interest

Gore, who was part of the FA Youth Cup-winning team, made a total of 26 appearances last season, captaining the team on numerous occasions.

The midfielder, who signed a new contract in July, came in for profuse praise from the U21s manager Travis Binnion following the EFL Trophy win on Tuesday.

“He’s with them [first-team] every day, he’s doing really well up there and I think you can from pre-season and from the performance the other night, he’s improving by being with them.

“Regarding his performance tonight, he’s always competitive, he’s got real good quality and I think the way he’s driven with the ball and left senior players behind was excellent. His character [impresses me] as well.”

