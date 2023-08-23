Man United have pulled out of Benjamin Pavard deal as they “expect Harry Maguire to stay”



Manchester United have pulled out of the race to sign Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard because they cannot sell Harry Maguire.

World Cup winner Pavard is available for a knock-down price from the German champions as he enters the last year of his contract and is unsettled in Bavaria.

News of his availability attracted United’s attention, with rumours of a bid somewhere in the region of €30 – €40 million having been discussed between the clubs.

United saw Pavard as the ideal replacement for Harry Maguire, who looked West Ham bound.

He would also offer cover for the right back position, with manager Erik ten Hag not 100% convinced by current incumbents, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

However, as the Pavard deal looked to be escalating, Maguire pulled out of the West Ham switch, leaving Inter Milan to move in on the Frenchman and secure a €30 million plus €3m bonuses agreement.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, United have thrown in the towel.

“In the last 48 hours, Man Utd told the agents of Benjamin Pavard that they are no longer in the race and the player can join Inter because they are not negotiating with any club for Maguire, and they expect him to stay,” Romano says in his Caughtoffside column.

“Only a new bid in the final days of the window can change the situation. For now, it’s very quiet on Maguire, and for Pavard, it’s going to be Inter.”

With the defender expected to travel to Milan for his medical today, it would take an immense turnaround for the deal to be rekindled.

The issues complicating Maguire’s departure revolve around his not wanting to go to a smaller club (he was quoted as saying he would prefer a “bigger club” than West Ham), but no so-called “bigger clubs” have shown interest so far.

Everton is the only other outfit currently linked with an interest but they are hardly any bigger than the London club.

The other issue is that Maguire has asked for compensation if he is going to accept a transfer to a club where his wages are lower than those he enjoys at United.

In West Ham’s case this would have meant a £7 million payoff.

With the Hammers now having announced Konstantinos Mavropanos, Romano confirms that “United’s position remains clear – Maguire can leave for £30m, but no other clubs as of today are offering that.”

United are therefore at Maguire’s mercy and must wait for him to resolve his own future.