Man United set to receive between €700,000 to €1 million from Noam Emeran’s Groningen move



Manchester United are set to receive up to €1 million (£850,000) from their sale of academy star Noam Emeran to FC Groningen.

A report covered by The Peoples Person two days ago indicated that Emeran was set to make the switch to FC Groningen.

The Dutch club were said to be admirers of Emeran’s attributes and what he can bring to their ranks.

The 20-year-old of course made headlines during the early stages of United’s pre-season tour when his fantastic goal and subsequent assist for Joe Hugill helped defeat Leeds in Oslo, Norway.

His performance on that occasion sparked plenty of loan interest in him from a bevvy of clubs in Europe.

However, it’s FC Gronigen who have ultimately won the race to sign him and the Frenchman has now all but sealed the move.

Lucas Bendon has provided fresh details on the deal including how much United stand to gain from parting ways with the forward.

“Noam Emeran will sign in the very coming hours a 4-year contract at Groningen,” he said.

“Permanent deal set to be completed.”

“Manchester United to receive a fee in the region of €700k-€1m. 25% sell-on clause included.”

United signed a 16 year old Emeran from Amiens for £1.8 million/€2.1 million with bonuses that would bring the deal to €10 million. Despite his impressive development in the academy, the deal is therefore another loss in the transfers in/outs column.

Emeran will become the latest addition to a growing list of youngsters whose permanent exits Erik ten Hag has sanctioned for shockingly low transfer fees.

It has been repeatedly mentioned that the United boss is adamant only the best youth players will make it to the first team.

Already this summer, the Red Devils have sold Zidane Iqbal, Ethan Laird, Charlie Savage and Anthony Elanga. More are likely to follow.

