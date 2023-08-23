Manchester United beaten 3-0 by Burnley in a behind-closed-doors friendly



Manchester United were beaten by Burnley in a behind-closed-doors friendly held between the two clubs.

An evident observation made after United’s opening two Premier League clashes against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur is that the players seemed unfit.

Against Tottenham especially, Ten Hag’s men stuggled to match the opposition’s physicality and power.

The United boss has made a habit of using breaks between league games to hold matches for his players in an effort to improve on match sharpness.

The Daily Mail reports that Jacob Bruun Larsen, Jay Rodriguez and Zeki Amdouni found the back of the net for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Burnley did not play last weekend because their clash against Luton Town was postponed as a result of upgrades being carried out at Kenilworth Road.

As per The Mail, some of United’s stars who have not played significant minutes and those who have come from injuries, featured vs. the Clarets.

Anthony Martial, Jonny Evans, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri and Donny van de Beek all played a part.

Martial was part of the team that beat Everton in yet another behind-closed-doors friendly last week, making his first appearance in 79 days since picking up a hamstring injury during United’s last match of the 2022/23 campaign when the 20-time English champions faced Fulham.

The futures of Evans, McTominay, Pellistri and Van de Beek remain uncertain. Evans is thought to be in consideration for a season-long deal to remain at Old Trafford while the others are the subject of transfer interest from other clubs, either permanently or on loan basis.

The Mail adds, “There were also outings for academy products Hannibal Mejbri, Dan Gore and 20-year-old Alvaro Fernandez.”

“Under 23 captain Teden Mengi was also involved alongside fellow academy colleagues Marc Jurado and Omari Forson.”

Rasmus Hojlund was not involved although there is a chance he will be in the squad for this weekend’s match against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

