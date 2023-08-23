Manchester United make contact over Wolverhampton Wanderers’ defender Nelson Semedo

With just over a week left in this summer’s transfer market Manchester United face another busy end to a window.

Erik ten Hag is still looking for further additions to Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, who have joined the ranks for a combined fee of over £150 million.

United have stuttered at the start of this season’s Premier League, which has left fans fearing for the upcoming campaign if further signings aren’t secured.

Ten Hag is hoping for late reinforcements to upgrade his first team squad that is clearly short of the required quality to mount a serious title charge as things stand.

As reported by Football Insider, United are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back, Nelson Semedo.

The Portuguese defender has been subject of contact from United over the last couple of days with Ten Hag believed to be looking for another attacking full-back.

It’s not the first time the 29-year-old has been linked with United, with interest from the club being registered for the player in the past.

Semedo has recently played extremely well at Old Trafford having been part of the Wolves team that were unlucky to leave Manchester empty handed on the opening day of the season.

An official bid has yet to be made by United, who are still needing to offload players before they can splash more cash this summer.

Wolves may be open to offers with the Midlands club needing to recoup some funds to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

Despite the interest, a move for Semedo does look a curious one with United looking as though they are in need of upgrades in other positions before worrying about a right full-back.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have performed well since Ten Hag took charge at the club and judging by the two opening fixtures of this year’s campaign, a midfielder and a second centre forward look more of a necessity.

Ten Hag and his troops only have one more game to navigate before the close of the market and they will be desperate to make a statement at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with the window slamming shut next Thursday.