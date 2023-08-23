Manchester United face Burnley in behind-closed-doors friendly



Manchester United will play against Burnley today in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

United will host Vincent Kompany’s side at Carrington in a match designed to give squad members some much-needed competitive minutes.

The club invited Everton to the same format of match a week ago, defeating their Merseyside counterparts 2-0.

United have begun the season poorly with pressure growing on Erik ten Hag to demonstrate a level of progress commensurate with the investment provided this summer.

The imbalanced midfield, in particular, has been a source of fervent debate.

The Dutch manager is thought to view the friendly as a means of further building “fitness levels” within the squad, who appeared to run out of steam towards the end of the disappointing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Two first-team players of particular interest to fans will be United’s strikers.

Anthony Martial and Rasmus Højlund have only played five minutes of first team football between them this season.

Both men could feature today to gain some valuable match fitness ahead of United’s important game versus Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

A rare bright spot amidst the disappointment of United’s opening two performances has been the side’s xG statistics.

The club ranks joint first for “big chances missed” this season; a statistic which appears negative at first glance, but indicates, with more clinical finishing, United are creating enough opportunities to win matches.

The additions of either Højlund or Martial in the number nine position may be the impetus needed for these chances to be capitalised upon.

Other squad members, such as Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek, are also expected to feature.

Interestingly, youngsters, such as Hannibal Mejbri, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Omari Forson and Marc Jurado, were not included in U-21 squad who defeated Stockport yesterday.

This was done to enable these players to feature for the ‘first team’ today.

