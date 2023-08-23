Manchester United moving closer to deal for Jean-Clair Todibo



Manchester United are moving closer to a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo, according to a report in France.

L’Equipe are reported as believing the French centre-back’s move to Old Trafford is “in sight”, with United officials impressed by Todibo’s well-rounded skillset.

The defender is a quintessential player within an Erik ten Hag system, suiting the style of football the Dutchman seeks to implement at Old Trafford far more than someone like Harry Maguire.

He’s also in a more appropriate age bracket to be a short-term deputy to Raphaël Varane before potentially taking over from his compatriot in the future. Varane’s continued susceptibility to injuries ensure Todibo will not be short of minutes at Old Trafford.

United’s inability to sell Maguire had been reported as a hindrance to a potential move for the Nice defender. Fabrizio Romano believes the market for the former United captain is “very quiet” following his failed move to West Ham.

Benjamin Pavard had emerged as a target at a similar time as Todibo, with the Bayern Munich man’s ability to play at RB and CB thought to be an attractive quality for a squad with needs in both positions.

However, a deal for Inter Milan to sign Pavard is thought to be close to completion.

Attention has, therefore, turned back towards Todibo, with a fee in the region of €40m required to secure his services from OGC Nice.

Todibo’s contract runs until 2027, and he was made Vice-Captain of the team by Francesco Farioli at the beginning of the season, underscoring how vital the Ligue 1 side considers him.

However, United are now said to be pursuing a deal regardless of their ability to shift Maguire.

A piece by The Peoples Person on Monday explained how the Frenchman was seeking “clarity” on his future next season, having grown increasingly frustrated with the doubts over a potential move. This report suggests Todibo may soon have his wish.

The fact it may ensure United fans rarely see Maguire on the pitch at Old Trafford will only sweeten the deal.

