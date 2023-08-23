Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction: Can the Red Devils bounce back?



The third matchday of the Premier League beckons as Steve Cooper will bring his Nottingham Forest side to Old Trafford. Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction should be an easy one to make on paper. However, United are suffering.

A lacklustre performance against Wolves on the opening day was a let-off as they somehow escaped with a win.

Tottenham weren’t so forgiving, as they put two past United and set the alarm bells ringing.

Still, Old Trafford remains a fortress under Erik ten Hag so the result of the game should logically be in United’s favour.

Here’s an attempt at providing the background to the game, both teams’ form and ultimately, Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction as United seek to bounce back with a good result and a performance to match.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction

United’s record at home is as good as it has been bad away. The performances might be oddly sketchy at times, but it is never wise to bet against them at home.

However, Nottingham Forest will still fancy their chances. Steve Cooper is doing a brilliant job of knitting together a Forest team that signed players by the bucketload last summer and have strengthened this year as well.

They covered themselves in glory even in defeat on the first matchday away against Arsenal, a game which they could have won.

It was followed by a victory against Sheffield United. Forest don’t look like relegation contenders anymore.

Cooper’s side is very well-drilled in defence and pose a threat on the counter. Tactically, they are a nightmare matchup for a United side still struggling to break down deep and compact defences.

As cynical as it might sound, Mason Mount’s injury could be a blessing in disguise for United for this particular game as Christian Eriksen’s progressive passing will be more useful than Mount’s running and industriousness.

Marcus Rashford will need to get back to his best, hopefully not as a striker. Failure to win this will truly unlock the panic mode as Arsenal away is the next game.

Having said that, there’s no reason why United won’t put up an improved display after back-to-back underwhelming performances. Their best performances under Ten Hag have always come as a response to bad displays.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction– a 2-0 win for United to get their season back on track.

Goalscorers– Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes

