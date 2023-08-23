Mason Greenwood has the chance to change his national allegiance from England to Jamaica



Manchester United decided to abort their plans to reintegrate Mason Greenwood following heavy public backlash and have since announced that the forward will not feature for them again.

Millions of fans around the world were relieved after the decision was taken but the manner in which the truth came out and the time taken by the club meant United still faced a lot of criticism.

In an open letter to the fans, United CEO Richard Arnold explained the rationale behind the decision and the fact that United would help Greenwood and his partner to restart their life in a smooth manner.

Greenwood controversy

A lot of clubs have so far been linked with a move with both loans and permanent deals being talked about while the fee generated from a potential sale also being a topic of debate.

Apart from a possible change of club, The Daily Mail have claimed that Greenwood could potentially shift his national allegiance from England to Jamaica.

“But if – and it’s a big if – Greenwood can get his playing career back on track while also proving he is rehabilitated, then he could have an international career ahead of him.

“Whether that’s with England remains to be seen. There is an interest in him from Jamaica, for whom Greenwood is eligible.

“Despite having played a competitive fixture for England, FIFA rules allow the forward to switch to Jamaica from next month.”

Greenwood’s only international cap came in the Nations League win over Iceland back in September 2020.

Gareth Southgate had subsequently sent him and Manchester City star Phil Foden home for breaking COVID-19 protocols by bringing two women back to the team hotel.

He was not selected for subsequent squads but was named in the provisional Euro 2020 squad before he pulled out with an unspecified injury.

Initially, there were plans to include him in the World Cup 2022 squad. England were “looking at selecting Greenwood for the March 2022 fixtures against Ivory Coast and Switzerland with a view to reintegrating him back into the fold.”

Jamaica calling for Greenwood

His subsequent arrest in January for attempted rape brought an abrupt end to those plans.

The Jamaican FA first tried to convince Greenwood to change his allegiance back in 2021 but at that point, the English FA had got in touch with the forward’s family.

They had explained that the United academy star had no intention of leaving the Three Lions. However, now is a whole different ball game.

Greenwood had recently set tongues wagging when he was photographed in a Reggae Boyz tracksuit during one of his individual training sessions.