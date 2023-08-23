Mason Mount set to miss several games as fresh injury details emerge



Mason Mount is set to miss a number of games both for Manchester United and England.

The former Chelsea man was taken off during Saturday 2-0 loss at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Yesterday, the club confirmed in a statement that Mount had a “small complaint” and the injury would sideline him until next month’s international break.

The expectation was that he would only miss United’s games against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal before making a return to action.

However according to The Telegraph’s James Ducker, there is a chance the 24-year-old could miss many more matches since he has suffered a hamstring injury.

“Mason Mount is set to be sidelined for the next four to six weeks and his absence could have repercussions for Scott McTominay’s future at Manchester United.”

“A four-week lay-off would rule the England midfielder – a £55 million summer signing from Chelsea – out until September 19.”

As per Ducker, Mount’s lay-off means he may not be available for selection when the Red Devils host Brighton on September 16 and their first Champions League group game.

In the event that his absence is extended, he will also miss four extra matches — against Burnley and Crystal Palace in the league, a Carabao Cup third round tie and United’s second Champions League group stage match.

It would undoubtedly be a massive blow to Ten Hag if this turns out to be the case.

Mount’s setback will only add extra pressure on United to dip into the market for one or two extra reinforcements in the middle of the park.

The 20-time English league champions have been strongly linked with moves for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat and Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch.

