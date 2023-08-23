Player Ratings: Stockport County 1-1 (3-5p) Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s started their EFL Trophy campaign against Stockport County and came out on top in penalties. Here are our player ratings for the match.

Read the detailed match report from an exhilarating clash here.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Elyh Harrison – 7 – Was only forced to make two stops but as always was very comfortable on the ball and did well to sweep up on the rare occasion it was required. Also made a stop in the penalty shootout.

Habeeb Ogunneye – 7 – A good performance from the 17-year-old, made a couple of big tackles at the back and used his pace and strength to create space on the wing and play out from the back.

Willy Kambwala – 6.5 – Had a disastrous opening 25 minutes where he couldn’t complete a pass or control the ball. But finally settled down and had a strong performance defensively, particularly aerially where he won 7 out of 8 duels. He also played a nice pass to Ethan Williams that led to United winning the penalty.

Sonny Aljofree – 7.5 – Was similarly strong at the back but without the shaky start. Good on the ball, strong in the air, and cleared everything that came towards United’s box.

James Nolan – 6.5 – Another who looked shaky to start and struggled with Stockport’s Josh Popoola early on but eventually found his feet and solidified United’s backline. Playing on his weaker left side he was unable to get forward often and looked uncomfortable dealing with the press at times.

Toby Collyer – 7.5 – A rock at the base of the midfield, he made four tackles and two interceptions as he let little past him through the middle. Was also very comfortable in possession and drew three fouls which helped United play out of pressure. Unfortunately had to come off early due to a knock.

Dan Gore – 8.5 – A top performance, Gore was the clear stand out in the first half as he covered every blade of grass, dropping deep to dictate and pushing forward to press. His ability to take the ball on the turn, bypass the press and launch attacks was a level above everyone on the pitch that even had the Stockport County home commentators salivating. Dropped to a deeper role after Collyer’s departure and also showed a calm and composed side to his game. Finished the match leading in touches, key passes, passes completed, and second in duels won. He might be the next first-team debutant under Ten Hag.

Mateo Mejia – 6 – Got into a lot of good areas but failed to make the final pass or shot.

Maxi Oyedele – 6.5 – A decent performance he offered an outlet in possession and on counters but was overshadowed by his teammates in midfield.

Shola Shoretire – 7 – Dangerous when on the ball but just saw too little of it, should have had an assist and a pre-assist though from the counterattacks he launched.

Joe Hugill – 6.5 – Decent hold-up play but also not involved enough. His only two shots on target were both from the penalty that he missed and then scored from the rebound. Did play one fantastic cross-field diagonal ball to Mejia which has rarely been seen in his locker.

Substitutes

Ethan Williams – 7.5 – Offered some pace and directness off the bench to liven up the match. Won the penalty for United’s goal and then came close with an effort off the crossbar.

Charlie McNeill – 6 – Got into a few good areas late in the match but left his shooting boots at home.

Ethan Wheatley – 6 – Should have had an assist and a goal in injury time but ended up with neither. Did score in the penalty shoot-out though.