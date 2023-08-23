Protest group the 1958 announce plans for new anti-Glazer demonstration after Nottingham Forest clash



The 1958, have announced plans to hold a sit-in protest against Manchester United’s owners – the Glazers – on Saturday.

United of course host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford this weekend as Erik ten Hag’s side look to get back to winning ways following their disappointing loss at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

The 1958 group, who describe themselves as “an underground group of reds intent on upholding the values of Manchester United, its culture and traditions,” have dedicated time and resources to forcing the Glazers into parting ways with the club.

They have always insisted that their primary goal is to rid the Red Devils of their parasitic owners in an effort to usher in a new era of success.

Their methods have often revolved around utilizing media attention and keeping the pressure on the Glazers so they don’t get away with their gross mismanagement of the 20-time English champions.

During United’s opening Premier League tie vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, this group organized a march before the game.

They also used the event to promote plans for an even bigger protest on the 26th of August 2023 when fans are being encouraged to stage a 60-minute sit-in after the game.

This unique strategy is intended to attract even more attention and watchful eyes in comparison to the usual pre-game marches on the streets.

The 1958 also claimed in a tweet that United staff have grown tired of the Glazers and have somewhat taken matters into their own hands in the form of distributing flyers for the protest.

“Even club staff are handing out protest flyers! They’ve had enough. We’ve all had enough!,” the group posted.

“Forest, sit in protest, for 60 minutes. Nobody recognises our club any more.”

“From the inept and weak leadership to the morally corrupt ownership. Heads need to roll!”

The game kicks off at 15.00 BST.

