Rachel Riley criticises Manchester United’s handling of Mason Greenwood case

Rachel Riley, MBE, has criticised Manchester United for its handling of the Mason Greenwood situation and suggested that CEO Richard Arnold should be forced to consider his position at the club.

Speaking on The News Agency podcast (via The Guardian), the television presenter accused Man United of going “beyond their remit” by taking it upon themselves to “to even look into the criminal guilt or innocence of Greenwood’s actions.”

Riley goes on to say that United’s claim of new evidence – evidence the club are unable to make public or elaborate on in any way, shape, or form – is “a slap in the face” for victims of domestic violence.

She explains that allowing for an unsubstantiated perception of Mason Greenwood as the wronged party to build could force victims of domestic violence into feeling that they were “better to keep quiet.”

Rachel Riley fears that the club’s statement “puts wind in the sails of people who think they can get away with abuse everywhere.”

The Countdown star also pointed out that Mason Greenwood’s own statement was completely inaccurate, with the player himself claiming that he had been “cleared” of all charges.

The Crown Prosecution Service opted against pursuing the case due to “the withdrawal of key witnesses” leading to there being no realistic prospect of a conviction, as Riley notes.

That discrepancy is of huge importance – had Greenwood been declared innocent, or indeed guilty, the club would have had no decision to make, as the CPS would have effectively made it for them.

And while their inability to decisively rule one way or another left Man United in a difficult position, the handling of the situation by the club has come in for intense criticism.

For Rachel Riley, the entire episode has been a “disgrace,” leading her to say that she has “ never been more ashamed of the club.”

Richard Arnold, who headed Manchester United’s internal investigation, naturally bears the brunt of that criticism, and is under increasing pressure.

When asked if she believes Arnold should now consider his position as the club’s chief executive officer at the club, Riley did not hesitate: “Yes, yes I do.”