Raphael Varane appears to emphatically deny Manchester United exit rumours in latest Instagram post



Manchester United are looking to sell several players in the remaining days of the transfer window.

However, one player they wouldn’t have wanted to sell, but there was noise around him was Raphael Varane.

His latest Instagram post appears to emphatically deny all the rumours surrounding his exit. He posted a photo of himself kissing the United badge, with the caption having a “heart” along with crossed swords.

The People’s Person had earlier reported that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad targeted Varane and opened “preliminary negotiations” with the player.

The surprising development was that the player was supposedly open to moving as well.

Although the suggestion was later refuted by another report which said Varane is not looking to move, the latest hint by the man himself will probably douse the fire completely.

United fans will love the latest show of loyalty by a player who has started to come into his own with Erik ten Hag at the helm.

His first season at the club was below-par after he came in as an esteemed arrival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Injuries, combined with upheaval in the dugout led to him having a forgettable campaign but things have completely turned around under Ten Hag.

As one-half of the now famous centre-back partnership with Lisandro Martinez, Varane has firmly established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit.

As such, losing a player of his calibre so close to the end of the transfer window, especially after Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham United collapsed, would have been a nightmare scenario for the club.

Therefore, for the player to come out himself and put an end to the speculation will further endear him to the fans and the club who have started looking up to him as one of the leaders of the team.

