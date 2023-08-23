Sofyan Amrabat missed last training, not included in Fiorentina’s Conference League squad



Manchester United have not started the new season in the manner they would have liked and it is clear to see that further strengthening is required.

The area in most need of urgent repairs is the midfield which has been overrun in both games so far with Erik ten Hag’s tactics allowing the opposition an easy chance to go on the counter with Casemiro too isolated to be able to stop them.

A defensive midfielder is the need of the hour and the United boss had identified Sofyan Amrabat as the next signing, having worked with him during his time at FC Utrecht.

Another defensive midfielder required at OT

However, the Red Devils are working with a limited budget this summer and they have exhausted their kitty with the signings of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund.

Thus, despite agreeing personal terms with the Fiorentina star, the move has not panned out yet with the player growing frustrated by the day.

There was interest in his services from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus while the player has rejected a higher wage offer from Saudi Arabia in hopes of landing a move to Old Trafford.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had called him up in a bid to try and change his mind but they have since left the race following the signing of Wataru Endō.

United were hoping to sell one of their midfielders in the meantime and try and get a last-minute discount, which could be possible despite their sporting director’s adamant stance.

All signs point towards Amrabat’s sale

He has now been left out of Fiorentina’s 24-man squad for their Europa Conference League clash with Rapid Wien on Thursday evening. The Moroccan had played no part in Saturday’s Serie A opener against Genoa.

The Peoples Person had reported that the I Viola had set a 48-hour deadline for the bid to arrive and according to Calciomercato, the midfielder was “absent on the Viola Park pitch for the last training session.”

“Sofyan Amrabat, not called up, seems to be following the process of a player on the verge of being sold,” the report mentioned.

United are also said to be eyeing a move for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and it remains to be seen which player the club bring in before the transfer deadline.