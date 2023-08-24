Altay Bayindir has “said goodbye” to Fenerbahce as Man United move draws closer



Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has reportedly bid his club farewell, and is just one step away from joining Manchester United.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that United conducted a surprise pre-medical on Bayindir amidst concerns over a back problem.

It was subsequently relayed that he successfully passed all tests.

The shot-stopper was pictured in Athens after being subjected to the various medical checks.

The Red Devils were also said to have agreed to pay a €7 million fee to land the Turkey international’s services.

As uncertainty over Dean Henderson‘s future rumbles on with Crystal Palace keen on adding the Englishman to their ranks, Bayindir is likely to come in as his replacement and serve as Andre Onana’s number two.

Journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu has now issued a fresh update on United’s pursuit of the 25-year-old.

As per Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Bayindir has “said his goodbyes” to Fenerbahce, in yet another hint that an Old Trafford switch for the player is imminent.

It’s understood that a second medical in England is planned for Bayindir before everything is done and his transfer is finally sealed.

United have also been strongly linked to Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos to whom an offer was apparently made.

However, signs point to the fact that the Red Devils have chosen Bayindir.

Last season, the Fenerbahce star managed 40 appearances in all competitions as his side finished second in the Super Lig.

He was also crucial to his side winning the Turkish cup and their Europa League campaign that was brought to an end by eventual winners Sevilla, in the Round of 16.

